Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.49 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

