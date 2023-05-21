Aviva PLC Sells 12,217 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.