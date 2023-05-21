Aviva PLC Sells 19,253 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

