Aviva PLC Sells 23,445 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

