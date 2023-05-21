Aviva PLC Sells 25,603 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

