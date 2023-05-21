Aviva PLC Sells 25,991 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,159 shares of company stock worth $1,204,812 over the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

