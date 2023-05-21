Aviva PLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.2 %

LFUS opened at $268.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

