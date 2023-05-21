Aviva PLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
MANH opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $177.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
