Aviva PLC Sells 31,129 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.14 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.