Aviva PLC Sells 31,320 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 63.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marten Transport Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

