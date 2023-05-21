Aviva PLC Sells 3,388 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 150.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,226,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,226,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,587. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.