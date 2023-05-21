Aviva PLC Sells 3,949 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

