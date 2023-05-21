Aviva PLC Sells 5,416 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $637,599.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,158 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.