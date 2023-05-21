Aviva PLC Sells 6,529 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.