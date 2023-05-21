Aviva PLC Sells 6,659 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $164.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.