Aviva PLC Sells 7,255 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,036 shares of company stock worth $3,469,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSD opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

