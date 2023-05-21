Aviva PLC Sells 7,777 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

