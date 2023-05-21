Aviva PLC Sells 7,926 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

