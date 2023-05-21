Aviva PLC Takes $953,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $554.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $534.99 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

