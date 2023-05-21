Aviva PLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radian Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,107,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

