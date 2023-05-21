Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.