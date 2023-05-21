Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $64.85 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

