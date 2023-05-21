Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $44.08 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

