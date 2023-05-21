Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $184.58 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,881,317. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.