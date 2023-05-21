Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $422.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.79. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $304.14 and a 12 month high of $422.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.