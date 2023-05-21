Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

