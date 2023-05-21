Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brady by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brady Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

