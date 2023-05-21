BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

