Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

