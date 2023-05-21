Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

