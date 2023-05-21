Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

