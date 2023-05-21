Citigroup Inc. Acquires 31,764 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.