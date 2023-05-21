Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 362,029 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,555,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,385,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Trading Up 0.9 %

ALT stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

