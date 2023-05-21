Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.51. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

