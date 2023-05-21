Citigroup Inc. Buys 16,052 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,689,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,579,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,540,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

