Citigroup Inc. Buys 199,760 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 2,159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.