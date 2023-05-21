Citigroup Inc. Buys 222,859 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

