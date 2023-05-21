Citigroup Inc. Buys 882,859 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 344,866.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in PFSweb by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PFSweb by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby bought 50,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,119.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,108 shares of company stock worth $227,733. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Shares of PFSW opened at $4.01 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $98.52 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

