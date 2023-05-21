Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

