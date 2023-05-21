Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 7,692.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.88 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of 288.29 and a beta of -0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

