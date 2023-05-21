Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after buying an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,160,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

TTC opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.