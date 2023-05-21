Citigroup Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

HP stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

