Citigroup Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,340,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,427,000 after purchasing an additional 465,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

