Citigroup Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.