Citigroup Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $167.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

