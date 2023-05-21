Citigroup Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 2U by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

2U stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

