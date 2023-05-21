Citigroup Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

