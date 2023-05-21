Citigroup Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,889 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 143,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

