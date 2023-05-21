Citigroup Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

