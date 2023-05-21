Citigroup Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

